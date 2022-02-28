Watch
Should a sex trafficking defense apply in a homicide case?

This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018 shows Randall Volar. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who killed Volar can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes. Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death. A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide. (Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 28, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who killed a man can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.

Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death. A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide.

An appellate court overruled him. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday.

