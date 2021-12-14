Shots fired outside South Division High School, no injures reported

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after someone fired a gun several times on the street outside South Division High School Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured during the incident in the 1500 block of West Lapham Boulevard, MPD said. There are also no indications that anything was struck by the bullets at this time, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

