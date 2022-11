MILWAUKEE — I-94 westbound from Hawley Road to 68th Street is closed due to shots fired on the freeway, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

MCSO reports there was a shooting from one vehicle into another. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

MCSO says all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Hawley Road. MCSO estimates all westbound lanes will be closed for about two hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

