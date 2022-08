GLENDALE, Wis. — A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say. No injuries were reported.

Glendale police said in a statement that witnesses reported gunshots around 8 p.m. near Kopps at Port Washington Road and Lexington.

Officers arrested the unidentified suspect after a foot pursuit. Police said they found a firearm and shell casings.

