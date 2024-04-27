Shots fired into car with 5-year-old inside, 2 injured

Shots were fired into a car with a 5-year-old child inside, just before 10:45 pm Friday night.

On the 6700 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave., a 26-year-old was in their car along with a 5-year-old child.

Shots were fired from a nearby vehicle striking the 26-year-old's car. Both the 26-year-old and the 5-year-old were sent to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries and expected to survive.

This shooting is being investigated by The Milwaukee Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

