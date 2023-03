MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The east to south ramp of I-94 in the Stadium Interchange reopened after a shots-fired investigation shut down lanes Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says.

MCSO said the shots were fired toward a vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Traffic was being redirected westbound in the interchange until the ramp reopens. Lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

