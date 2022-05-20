Shots fired at 18th and State off Marquette University campus, police say

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police say gunshots were heard near 18th and State just off of campus Friday afternoon.

Police ask people to use caution when in that area.

According to a statement, a fight broke out between people not affiliated with the university. Witnesses told police shots were fired during the dispute, and responding officers found evidence of a discharged firearm.

No injuries or damage have been reported. No suspects are in custody, according to police.

Police said more information is being sent to university students and staff in an email.

