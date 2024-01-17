Watch Now
Shorewood students address social justice issues

Steph Connects with Students Passionate about Social Justice
Local Wisconsin students discuss their experiences at the UJC summit and addressing social justice issues.
Steph with Shorewood Students
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 18:29:14-05

Four Shorewood High School students selected to attend the 2nd annual United Justice Coalition, in New York, are back to talk about their experience with Steph Connects.

These students have made addressing social justice issues a major part of their lives. This year’s U-J-C Summit had a reported three-thousand attendees.

A mix of legal experts, political leaders, and community advocates gathered in New York to address systemic challenges and foster discussion around solutions.

Among prominent social leaders such as Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Angela Rye, and Soledad O'Brien these eager students were exposed to new realities and perspectives from people outside of there high school hallways.

They share what impacted them most and how they now look at the world differently.

