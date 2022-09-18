Watch Now
Shorewood Police investigating shots fired incident at Metro Market

TMJ4
Shorewood Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Metro Market just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, officers learned that two male subjects got into a physical altercation during which one of the men fired one shot, striking the other man in the arm. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man who fired the gun fled the scene, but was later taken into custody after a short pursuit with police.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no longer a threat to the public. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.

