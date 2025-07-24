Excitement has been building for the opening of Pan-Asia Supermarket's newest store in West Allis.
The 36,000-square-foot store features produce, pantry staples, meat, and seafood from all over Asia. It includes a cafe where you can sit and enjoy Southeast Asian foods.
Vitchuda Dahmes lives in Oak Creek. She says it is hard to find all of the Thai ingredients she wants locally.
"Normally, we go shopping in Illinois once in a while, but since we have this here, and if this one seems like it's up to the par over there, I'm glad people looked into this opportunity," Dahmes said.
"It shows that our hard work pays off, that people are accepting us," said Pan-Asia Supermarket manager Siew Tan.
Tan works for the grocery chain's headquarters and helps get new locations up and running.
"We feel like Wisconsin, especially West Allis, is a growing city. We have a big chain grocery store lacking in the authentic Southeast Asian food, so we want to bring this experience," Tan explained.
"There is a lot of people," shopper Ken Leung described. "It seems like everyone's coming out here, so it's kind of cool."
Watch: Shoppers eagerly check out new Pan-Asia Supermarket in West Allis
Leung has been comparison shopping. He grew up going to Chinatown in Chicago for groceries. While more Asian markets have opened in the Milwaukee area over the years, they still make the trip to shop.
Leung notes that some of the items he found were more affordable than what he typically sees in Chicago.
"There weren’t many stores around here. Slowly, we’ve been gaining more, which is great, great for us. Good for everyone around here," Leung said.
Pan-Asia Supermarket will hold its grand opening on Friday, July 25.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.