Shoppers eagerly check out new Pan-Asia Supermarket in West Allis

Excitement has been building for the opening of Pan-Asia Supermarket's newest store in West Allis.

The 36,000-square-foot store features produce, pantry staples, meat, and seafood from all over Asia. It includes a cafe where you can sit and enjoy Southeast Asian foods.

TMJ4 Pan-Asian Supermarket opened its sixth location in West Allis Thursday.

Vitchuda Dahmes lives in Oak Creek. She says it is hard to find all of the Thai ingredients she wants locally.

"Normally, we go shopping in Illinois once in a while, but since we have this here, and if this one seems like it's up to the par over there, I'm glad people looked into this opportunity," Dahmes said.

TMJ4 Vitchuda Dahmes and her mother Poppy were excited to find Thai ingredients that are typically tough to find in the Milwaukee area.

"It shows that our hard work pays off, that people are accepting us," said Pan-Asia Supermarket manager Siew Tan.

Tan works for the grocery chain's headquarters and helps get new locations up and running.

"We feel like Wisconsin, especially West Allis, is a growing city. We have a big chain grocery store lacking in the authentic Southeast Asian food, so we want to bring this experience," Tan explained.

TMJ4 Siew Tan is a manager for Pan-Asia Supermarket. Tan helps new locations open for customers.

"There is a lot of people," shopper Ken Leung described. "It seems like everyone's coming out here, so it's kind of cool."

Leung has been comparison shopping. He grew up going to Chinatown in Chicago for groceries. While more Asian markets have opened in the Milwaukee area over the years, they still make the trip to shop.

Leung notes that some of the items he found were more affordable than what he typically sees in Chicago.

TMJ4 Ken Leung was happy to see a new grocery store with a wide selection of Asian products closer to home in southeast Wisconsin.

"There weren’t many stores around here. Slowly, we’ve been gaining more, which is great, great for us. Good for everyone around here," Leung said.

Pan-Asia Supermarket will hold its grand opening on Friday, July 25.

