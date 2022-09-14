Shootout with Milwaukee police leaves one dead, officers seek two suspects

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee Police Officers have been placed on administrative duty after a shootout Tuesday night that left one person dead.

Officials said the incident happened near 33rd and Cherry shortly after 9 p.m. Officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter call.

When police arrived on the scene, their squad cars were struck by gunfire. Milwaukee police said the officers got out of their vehicles and found three suspects, at least one of whom had a gun.

Police shot back at the suspects. A 40-year-old man was hit several times and police attempted life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

One weapon was recovered from the scene. Police are now looking for the two other suspects involved, as they fled the scene during the shootout.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, per department protocol. MPD said the officers are a 30-year-old man with 11 years of service, a 34-year-old man with 8 years of service, and a 49-year-old man with 15 years of service.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

