One dead, child injured after shooting near Layton and Pierce

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting scene near Layton and Pierce on Thursday.
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 19, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old is dead and a seven-year-old child was injured after a shooting near Layton and Pierce in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The seven-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

