Shooting near Holton St. swing park; police search for unknown suspects

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man was shot and injured near the Holton Street bridge swing park Wednesday night, according to police.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened a few minutes before midnight. The victim was treated for a "non-fatal injury."

Police believe a verbal argument may have sparked the shooting. Officers are looking for unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, at approximately 11:55pm, on the 1700 bock of N. Water St. The victim, a 18-yoa Milwaukee male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances are under investigation, however, appear to be related to a verbal argument that occurred just prior to the shooting. Milwaukee Police to continue to seek unknown suspects.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





