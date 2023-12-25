Shooting investigation near Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Milwaukee Police is investigating a shooting near the Marquette campus.

According to Marquette police, they received a report of a shooting near the 1400 block of state street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon further investigation, they concluded the shooting happened near 12th & Highland, which falls under Milwaukee Police Department's jurisdiction.

One woman not affiliated with Marquette was injured in the shooting, but is expected to be ok. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

