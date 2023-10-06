Shootout with police: Gunmen strike MPD squad cars, officers return fire, police say

MILWAUKEE — People fired guns and struck two Milwaukee police squad cars during a pursuit on the city's south side early Friday morning, police said.

According to Milwaukee police, the pursuit started near 22nd and Melvina around 2:40 a.m. Police said during the pursuit, the occupants in the car driving away from police fired multiple times at the squad cars.

Two squad cars were struck, though no officers inside were hit, police said. Officers returned fire but they say they did not hit anyone.

At some point, the people in the car got out and tried to run away, near 33rd and Mitchell. Officers arrested a 28-year-old male, described as being the driver. Charges are pending, police said.

Police are searching for the rest of the people in the car during the incident.

Full MPD statement:

On 10/06/23 at about 2:39am Milwaukee Police were in a vehicle pursuit that began in the area of 22nd and Melvina. During the pursuit the occupants from the fleeing vehicle fired multiple times at the police. Two squad cars were struck. No officers were struck. Police did return fire but did not strike anyone. The suspects exited their vehicle and fled police on foot in the area of 33rd and Mitchell. A 28-year-old male driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing. Police Continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

