Shoes collected for those in need stolen, GoFundMe created

A psychologist at LaFollette Elementary School collected shoes for kids, but they were stolen during a break in
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created after shoes that a psychologist had collected for kids in need were stolen.

The GoFundMe says a psychologist at LaFollette Elementary School had collected several pairs of shoes for some kids in need but over Christmas, there was a break in and the shoes were stolen.

Now, the psychologist's husband is trying to raise money to replace the shoes.

He said in the GoFundMe that there weren't many pairs, as it's a school where "there isn't much," but the kids could still really use the shoes.

The fundraiser has a goal of $1,000, which has already been surpassed.

To read more or to donate, click here.

