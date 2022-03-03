Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later

atlanta ship
<a href="https://www.shipwreckmuseum.com/shipwreck-society-finds-vessel-at-bottom-of-lake-superior-after-130-years/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1646337256836,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1646337256836,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.shipwreckmuseum.com/shipwreck-society-finds-vessel-at-bottom-of-lake-superior-after-130-years/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-5158-d020-a3ff-5ddadbad0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society&#39;s website&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017f-5158-d020-a3ff-5ddadb9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society's website</a>
The shipwreck of the Atlanta in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.<br/>
atlanta ship
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:57:37-05

DEER PARK, Mich. (AP) — A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the Atlanta is well-preserved in the coldest of the Great Lakes. The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan.

Sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta. The ship was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.

Learn more on the society's website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku