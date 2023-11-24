Shining a light on history: Door County company remembers the Holodomor, 90 years later

Video shows Door County Candle Company pouring their new, Sunflower Candle, with proceeds benefiting Razom for Ukraine.

The candle was created to represent the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

The Holodomor was a man-made famine that plagued Ukraine from 1922-1923 under the rule of Joseph Stalin.

Thousands died as a result.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a piece of history many people might not know about, but some are hoping to change that. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt. This Saturday is the fourth Saturday of November and it's recognized as the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

"It's really kind of an unknown piece of history to many people," said Trapani.

The Holodomor was a great famine in Ukraine and Christiana Trapani, the owner of Door County Candle Company, is working to bring awareness to the day.

"This candle, called the Sunflower candle is supporting and promoting awareness of Holodomor which happened in Ukraine under Joseph Stalin’s control and when there was a man-made famine," said Trapani.

100% of the proceeds from the Sunflower candle will be donated to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profitthat is partnering with Holodomor 90.

Holodomor 90 is a campaign working to connect, remember and pay tribute to the thousands of victims that lost their lives to the Holodomor in 1932-1933.

"The authorities placed unrealistic grain quotas for what the peasant farmers had to deliver to the state and when the peasant farmers couldn't meet it, instead of lowering the quotas they actually increased efforts to take every last bit of grain," said Baziuk.

Marta Baziuk, is the Executive Director of the Holodomor Research and Education Consortium. Baziuk says, the borders of Ukraine were also closed during the Holodomor, which trapped those who were starving.

"At the same time, there was an attack on Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian writers, and cultural leaders were being repressed," said Baziuk.

Both Baziuk and Trapani hope to bring awareness to a tragedy.

"On the fourth Saturday of November, Ukrainians are traditionally encouraged to light a candle," said Baziuk.

Door County Candle Company's business happens to tie into the day perfectly.

"Being Ukrainian, I find it really important, and I feel like my grandpa, who is no longer here, but I feel like he'd be so proud to just see that we're supporting this," said Trapani.

If you'd like to learn more about Holodomor, you can visit Holodomor 90 or theHolodomor Research and Education Consortium for more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

