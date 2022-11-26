Watch Now
Shining a light on giving: Candy Cane Lane now open for the season

The West Allis light show saw a steady stream of cars and walkers during night one.
The season of giving is in full swing in West Allis’ very own winter wonderland. Cars were lined up down the block for the first day of Candy Cane Lane’s light show raising money toward childhood cancer research.
Candy Cane Lane house.png
Posted at 10:19 PM, Nov 25, 2022
This is the 37th annual event, and in that time, MACC Fund representatives say over $3 million dollars have been raised for the cause.

"MACC fund research takes place in Wisconsin," said MACC Fund staff member, Alli Neumann, "It happens at the Medical College in Wisconsin, at Children’s Wisconsin, at Marshfield Clinic and at UW Carbone Cancer Center, so everything stays here locally, but the research that is done can help children throughout the nation, throughout the world."

Nearly 300 neighbors curate their own displays to garner donations for the non-profit, while also putting a smile on people’s faces.

Nick Schmidt “I really like all the thought they put into the decorations,” said visitor, Nick Schmidt. “There’s some really neat decorations out here.”

That holiday magic is what brings Dan Maass back to help plan the annual event year after year.

“It started when my grandma, who lives in the main house, she was working in the Candy Cane Lane and I jumped in to help,” said Maass. “And from there it’s been 17 years.”

Within an hour of opening on Friday, dozens were walking through the community led display with friends and family.

Viewers can choose to drive or walk through the display located at 96th Street to 92nd Street and Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue. It's open until Christmas day.

Hours:
6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday
6-10 p.m. Fridays
5-10 p.m. Saturdays
5-9 p.m. Sundays

