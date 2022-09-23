Sherman Park residents promote pedestrian safety in curbside campaign

MILWAUKEE — Sherman Park residents say it’s not safe to walk on certain streets in their neighborhood, so they took the message of safe driving into their own hands.

Over a dozen people gathered at the intersection of Sherman Blvd. and Center St. to remind drivers to slow down and be aware of people using the crosswalk.

“I mean, just in driving over here I almost got ran off the road at Sherman,” said Celia Jackson, a volunteer at the curbside campaign.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, so far in 2022, there have been 62 traffic-related deaths in Milwaukee County. In 2021, there were 85.

“There really is an issue of reckless driving in the City of Milwaukee and we really do need to come together and address it,” said Jackson.

The Sherman Park crosswalk campaign is part of Milwaukee Walks—a city-wide program working with communities to make it safer for people to get around on foot.

Milwaukee Walks program director, Marybeth McGinnis, says the way Milwaukee roads were built play a role in reckless driving.

“These roads are built very large so people go very fast down them. So we’re engaging the communities to make it safer to get around.”

Those walking on Thursday say they hope to raise the level of awareness for people to promote safe driving around the city.

The organization is holding another crosswalk campaign on Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fond Du Lac and Capital.

