Sherman Park named Milwaukee's newest eco-neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Arbor Day, a Milwaukee neighborhood gets a special environmental recognition, hoping to inspire sustainability and create natural beauty in the community.

“We are working to make Milwaukee a world class eco city, and Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods,” said Erick Shambarger, Director of the City of Milwaukee's Environmental Collaboration Office.

As part of an effort through the city’s Environmental Collaboration Office, Milwaukee’s Sherman Park is now an eco-neighborhood, which gives the community a boost when it comes to welcoming future green city infrastructure projects, like solar power.

“It’s the hard work of dedicated, caring individuals that moves Milwaukee forward,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Organizers will work hand-in-hand with city and non-profit programs to clean up the north side neighborhood and foster long-lasting environmental change.

“This is a collaborative effort. And we give thanks for all the people working together to build a greener and healthier and more peaceful neighborhood for all,” said retired pastor Tim Perkins.

Sherman Park is the second neighborhood in Milwaukee to get this distinction, after Lindsay Heights was named an eco-neighborhood back in 2019.

“I’m thankful that they're proving to Milwaukee residents and the nation that they're finding it very important to stay involved in environmental justice,” said Dynasty Ceasar, Sustainability Program Coordinator, Environmental Collaboration Office.

