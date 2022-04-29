Here's how to celebrate Arbor Day in the Milwaukee area today

MILWAUKEE — Today is Arbor Day, when we celebrate the importance of trees by planting more trees in our community.

People first began celebrating Arbor Day in Nebraska, but the day is now celebrated nationally. Here in Wisconsin, we celebrate Arbor Day on the last Friday in April. The day is often associated with Earth Day, which was on April 22.

To celebrate, we have compiled a list of Arbor Day events happening in the Milwaukee area. If we are missing one, feel free to send us a message by clicking here.

SHERMAN PARK BECOMES MKE’S 2ND ECO NEIGHBORHOOD – 9:00AM – Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join Alderman Russell Stamper, members of the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office, and the Sherman Park Community Association in proclaiming Sherman Park as Milwaukee’s second Eco-Neighborhood on Arbor Day. Lindsay Heights was honored as the first neighborhood to receive the designation in 2019.

WAUKESHA CO ARBOR DAY– 9AM-NOON – Waukesha County Parks staff along with Johnson’s Nursery, Inc. and numerous volunteers will be planting over 300 trees in honor of Arbor Day at Minooka Park. Minooka Park is located at 1927 E. Sunset Drive in Waukesha.

KOHL’S ARBOR DAY – 9:30AM – Kohl’s Arbor Day Volunteer initiative at Minooka Park on Friday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. where nearly 50 Kohl’s associates will be planting native trees from Johnson’s Nursery and seedlings from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Nursery in celebration of Arbor Day and as part of Kohl’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

MKE REC ARBOR DAY – 10:00AM – Milwaukee Recreation will partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and U.S. Bank to distribute and plant new trees at Custer Playfield as part of its recovery efforts due to Emerald Ash Borer. Custer Playfield is located on Milwaukee’s north side and was recently renovated as part of the Dream, Build, Play initiative. Recent renovations included basketball courts, new playground equipment, and a walking trail. However, additional funding was needed to provide tree planting throughout the playfield.

MAYOR JOHNSON MILWAUKEE ARBOR DAY –10:30AM - Join Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Department of Public Works (DPW) and community partners this Friday in celebrating Arbor Day in the city of Milwaukee at Green Tech Station (4101 N. 31st St.) on Friday, April 29th, 10:30 am. This will be the City of Milwaukee’s main Arbor Day event, one of several city-wide being hosted by DPW Forestry Services Division.

ARBOR DAY APPRENTICESHIP – 11AM – In celebration of Arbor Day, leaders from the Wisconsin Departments of Workforce Development and Natural Resources, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee County and other VIPs will gather at Boerner Botanical Gardens at 11 a.m. on April 29. Arborist apprentices, associate degree students and young pre-apprentices from Northcott Neighborhood House will demonstrate their tree-climbing skills while students from area schools participate in a tree planting ceremony. Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive Hales Corners,

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip