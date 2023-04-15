Sheriff's deputy punched, shots fired near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Shots were fired and a deputy was punched during an altercation on Milwaukee's lakefront Friday night.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were clearing North Point parking lot when they had to take a suspect into custody.

As deputies were arresting the suspect, a man went up to one of the deputies and punched them. That man was subdued by a second deputy and taken into custody.

MCSO said while continuing to clear out North Point parking lot, the deputies reported hearing three to four gunshots between North Point and McKinley Marina.

No one was injured in the incident, but the deputy who was punched and the man who punched the deputy were examined at a local hospital out of precaution.

MCSO, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Milwaukee Fire Department remained on the lakefront until after 11 p.m. for crowd control purposes.

