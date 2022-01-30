Shelter in place canceled following Hartland barricade situation

HARTLAND — Hartland police said a shelter in place is no longer in effect following a barricade situation Sunday morning.

During a brief press conference, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said the barricade situation was domestic-related. It began at 2:33 a.m.

A woman and her child were safely removed from their home in the 400 block of Hartridge Drive but the suspect barricaded himself inside with an axe.

Officials said after a few hours of attempting to communicate with the suspect, he was taken into custody outside the home without incident.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

