Police in Sheboygan warned residents about a utility company scam soliciting payments from customers for bogus overdue accounts.
According to the Sheboygan Police Department, there is a WE Energies phone scam circulating the Milwaukee area.
Numerous businesses have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be with We Energies informing them that they have overdue payments. The callers threaten to shut off power in 30 minutes if they do not pay the bill through "money pak" cards.