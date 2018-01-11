Police in Sheboygan warned residents about a utility company scam soliciting payments from customers for bogus overdue accounts.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, there is a WE Energies phone scam circulating the Milwaukee area.

Numerous businesses have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be with We Energies informing them that they have overdue payments. The callers threaten to shut off power in 30 minutes if they do not pay the bill through "money pak" cards.

"Money pak" cards are prepaid cards that can be purchased at other local businesses and operate similar to gift cards.

These suspicious calls are not from We Energies. They have been contacted and they remind customers that they will send out a letter for any overdue payments.

People are asked to verify with the company to confirm any debt and are urged not to share personal or financial information with this caller.