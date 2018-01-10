Thousands cited for speeding in Milwaukee County, some going 50 mph over the speed limit

MILWAUKEE-- Since September of 2017 until the end of the year, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has issued 4,554 traffic citations were issued, and 3,108 of them were for speeding, according to a news release.

23 citations were for drivers going 50+ miles per hour over the speed limit, which is notable considering MCSO patrols the county's freeways of which the majority have 55 mph speed limit.

These citations were issued as part of on-going, random saturation patrols that were ordered by Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

"Excessive speed and reckless driving are major contributors to the 5,000 crashes that occurred in 2017. I am demonstrating that the Sheriff's Office's commitment to making our streets safer with these ongoing saturation patrols. We are intent on putting a screeching halt to speeding and reckless driving," said Schmidt.

Of those 5,000 crashes, eight involved fatalities.