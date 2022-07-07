Sheboygan police seek suspect following July 4 shooting

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they believe was involved in a July 4 shooting.

Officials are looking for 22-year-old Lemarr T. Washington Jr. Sheboygan police believe he is responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on Monday.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near 10th and Michigan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. First responders rendered aid, and the man was taken to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

Upon an initial investigation, police discovered the incident began as a verbal argument between two groups of people. The argument escalated and one individual, who police believe was Washington, pulled out a firearm.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding Washington. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at 877-283-8436.

Sheboygan police said they do not believe there is a continued risk to the community, as this appeared to be an isolated incident.

