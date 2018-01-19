Sheboygan Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Girl believed to be a runaway

Brooke Hafs
3:56 AM, Jan 19, 2018
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Destiny Metzer was reported as a runaway sometime after New Year's Day. 

Officials said there is no reason to suspect any foul play at this time. 

Witnesses said they spotted her at the Sheboygan Mead Library. 

Metzger is described as a white female, 5-foot-2 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-459-3333. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

