Sheboygan neighborhood looks vastly different following severe storms

SHEBOYGAN — The work of clearing downed trees is underway in Sheboygan after Wednesday night's strong storms.

Paul Blum has lived in one Sheboygan neighborhood for more than 30 years. He says it's the worst he's seen.

"We've had a tree or two down around here but nothing like this," Blum said.

He describes a sound he'd never heard before.

"It was the weirdest sound I ever heard. If you can imagine a high-frequency moan and scream, that's what it was like. The front door was vibrating and I put my hands just to hold it, but within 8 or 10 seconds it was all over," said Blum.

Troy Hoye woke up to a huge tree down in front of his home.

"All of a sudden I hear this crack, crack, crack. I go to open the front door and the tree is literally in your face in the front door," Hoye said.

Before the storm, Euclid Avenue was a beautiful tree-lined street, but mature trees were torn from their roots.

Hoye was one of many sad to see bountiful trees uprooted so easily.

"The boulevard was a big canopy of trees now you see it's very wide open... a lot of destruction," Hoye said.

13-year-old Jacoby Knowles often rides his bike down Bucolic Street. He already misses the lost landscape.

He admits, "It makes me feel terrible."

