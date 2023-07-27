Watch Now
Sheboygan native to compete on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior

This Wisconsite makes it to the top of the world’s “most difficult obstacle courses," according to NBC.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 17:25:32-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Jawon Turner, a native of Sheboygan, is set to return on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW).

The show is on its 15th season and originally featured Turner in episode 5.

Turner is set to return Monday night, July 31, for episode 9.

Jawon Turner

The show features athletes competing in extreme obstacle courses.

“Elite athletes from around the country compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses,” states NBC in their ANW synopsis.

Support Turner by tuning into American Ninja Warrior.

