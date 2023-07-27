Sheboygan native to compete on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Jawon Turner, a native of Sheboygan, is set to return on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW).

The show is on its 15th season and originally featured Turner in episode 5.

Turner is set to return Monday night, July 31, for episode 9.

The show features athletes competing in extreme obstacle courses.

“Elite athletes from around the country compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses,” states NBC in their ANW synopsis.

