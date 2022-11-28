Sheboygan mayor responds to fatal hit-and-run after Christmas parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson is sending a message on safety to the community after a fatal hit-and-run downtown on Sunday evening.

According to Sheboygan police, a 20-year-old man was driving a sedan when he struck a 69-year-old man crossing the road near Ninth Street and New York Avenue. The man later died at a hospital.

“I’d like to send out my thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family of the individual who was involved in the situation and is suddenly no longer with us," said Mayor Sorenson.

The mayor said it happened after the city's annual Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Officers said they located the sedan at an apartment complex on the south side of Sheboygan. They arrested the driver after he admitted to leaving the scene. The police said it does not appear to be an intentional act.

"Sadly, this is another occurrence that is happening across the nation with reckless driving," said Sorenson. "People need to be more diligent, in terms of their driving, the safety, the recognition of what’s going on around them. Stuff like this is uncalled for and it’s sad that it happened here in Sheboygan."

Charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

A man who lives in the area said Ninth Street had been busier than usual with people coming and going from the Christmas events.

"Our events are very safe," said Sorenson. "Our police and firefighters and first responders do a terrific job making sure we have a secure parade route and making sure that everyone is having fun and safe as well."

