Sheboygan Fire Department responds to two fires within minutes of each other

The Sheboygan Fire Department had a busy morning on Sunday responding to two structure fires within a matter of minutes.

The first call happened at 12:37 a.m. when crews were dispatched to he 700 block of North 14th Street for a report of a structure fire with three people trapped. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story window.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue to three people while an additional crew extinguished the remaining fire.

Just three minutes after the initial call at 12:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to a second structure fire in the 2000 block of Cooper Avenue. Once on scene, crews saw another fire coming from a second-story window.

All residents at Cooper Avenue were able to safely evacuate. One person at this fire was treated and released on the scene.

A total of seven people were displaced between to two fires. The total amount of damage sustained as a result of the two fires is estimated to be $90,000.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip