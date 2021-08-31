Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office prepping to keep Ryder Cup events safe

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Ryder Cup weekend is fast approaching and as it approaches, safety planning for thousands continues to come together.

One of golf’s most prestigious events is coming to Sheboygan County.

“All of Sheboygan is excited, we’re looking forward to it getting here,” said Sheboygan County Sheriff Cory Roeseler.

With the world watching, Sheriff Roeseler said he’s ready. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with a number of partners which includes the Capitol Police, and even the U.S. Coast Guard, along the lakefront.

“We’ve got the Capital Police, the Department of Natural Resources, local fire departments, local police departments within the county, agencies from outside the county. Wisconsin State Patrol. Really, a lot of federal partners and a lot of state agencies as well,” Roeseler said.

The Ryder Cup is expected to bring in 40,000 to 45,000 people daily during the event.

Roeseler said the entire sheriff’s department will be involved in making sure the cup is a safe event for staff.

“We’re using our entire sworn side to work at the Ryder Cup and be in the area. We’re still going to have full staffing on the road, or maybe even bolstered, to make sure all of our call for services are answered,” Roeseler said.

TMJ4 News asked the sheriff what are some of the biggest challenges he still faces, even with the extra year to plan things out. This year’s Ryder Cup event comes after its initial date in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19.

"Well, obviously looking at some of the COVID protocols in place and different things that go on with that. Really just continuing to tweak the planning, the scheduling,” Roeseler said.

A lot of planning all for a moment, just a few weeks away. The department also notes staffing levels could provide challenges as employees come and go.

