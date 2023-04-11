Sheboygan Brat Days festival canceled for 2023

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A beloved Sheboygan festival will not take place this year.

Organizers announced Monday that Brat Days will be taking the year off for 2023. The annual event, organized by the Sheboygan Jaycees, includes a bratwurst eating contest, beer, adopt a barrel, and live music.

"We announced on May 11, 2022 that the future format of Brat Days would be changing, so it is in correlation with last year’s announcement that we are currently working to revamp the event," the Sheboygan Jaycees announced. "We appreciate patience and understanding during this time as the Sheboygan Jaycees work toward planning a great event that serves our community while celebrating Sheboygan’s bratwurst legacy! We look forward to seeing you again at a future Brat Days!"

Last year, organizers said the changes would be coming to the festival due to "recent challenges." However, no further details were provided as to what the changes could look like, but said, "After this year's event, we can't continue to run this event in the manner in which it has been organized over the past several years."



"We really definitely don't want to see this go, but as far as changes go, we might scale back and kind of reevaluate where we are at. What we kind of need to do to continue giving back to the community," Eric Leuck, Sheboygan Jaycees co-chairperson, told TMJ4 last year.



