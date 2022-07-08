Changes are coming to Sheboygan Brat Days due to 'recent challenges'

SHEBOYGAN — Changes are coming to Sheboygan's Brat Days following "recent challenges," according to organizers on their website.

A statement on the website did not go into details as to what the changes will look like, but said "after this year's event, we can't continue to run this event in the manner in which it has been organized over the past several years."

The organizers, the Sheboygan Jaycees, said in an online statement that they hope people still come out for this year's event and the event in the future, as they, "transition Brat Days into an event that will meet the needs of the Sheboygan Community while embracing the belief that 'Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life'.”

The 2022 Brat Days event is scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan, featuring contests, entertainers, adopt a barrel, and of course, BRATS!

Admission to the event is free.

