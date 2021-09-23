Sheboygan airport plans for increased air traffic during Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN — With the Ryder Cup on Friday, crews at the Sheboygan memorial Airport have been busy getting ready for domestic and international travelers. Typically, the airport averages about 75 take-offs and landings each day but this week they are anticipating seeing double that amount.

To help with the increased air traffic, the airport now has a temporary control tower where federal aviation officers will direct take-offs and landings.

" We are not exactly set up to handle a large amount of traffic like we see these events and like we saw for the NASCAR weekend as well. We have additional personnel that are coming in to help make sure everything goes smoothly and also one of the big things is that we had was a control tower. We don't normally have a control tower here at our airport; so for the NASCAR weekend and for this week, we have a temporary control tower operating. It's basically like if you're gonna fly into General Mitchell the planes will communicate with the controllers like that," said Matt Grenoble, Airport Superintendent.

Along with increased air traffic, anticipate increase traffic out on the roads, especially in the early morning and evenings, after the event wraps up each day.

