'She was always smiling': Family remembers 4-year-old fire victim for her bubbly and caring personality

The family of 4-year-old Xiomara Jeronimo wants the community to know the young girl they love, after a fire took her life.

"She was a really fun, silly little girl. She was always smiling," cousin Ana Angeles told TMJ4.

"It was important because I want to share the story of Xiomara, about the bubbly girl that she was and not just remember her as the girl that died in the fire," another cousin, Ale Angeles, explained.

Xiomara was a bright light to many. She loved wearing dresses, riding her bike and spending time with her family.

Family Xiomara Jeronimo

Her cousins, Ana and Ale, say Xiomara's father, Eduardo, has been sharing touching memories. They say that last weekend, Xiomara conquered her fear of getting into the lake.

"When he (Xiomara's father) got back from work, she was always there, waiting for him in the evening to give him the biggest hug ever. She couldn't go to sleep if he didn't hug her before going to bed," Ale said.

Monday, a fire broke out at the family's home near 32nd Street and Wells Street in Milwaukee.

"I couldn't believe it was her," Ana recalled.

Xiomara's mother was critically injured. Family identified her as Katharina Velasquez.

Katharina and her daughter were very close.

Angeles Family Xiomara and her mother, Katharina Velasquez

"She still hasn't fully woken up. He's just by her side, waiting for her to wake up," Ana stated.

"This is a devastating situation. I wouldn't wish it on anyone," Ale said.

Family says Xiomara's dad was at work when the fire happened. Heartbroken does not begin to describe the pain he feels.

"He expected his little girl to be burying him and not the other way around," Ana relayed.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

While the apartment building was not legally required to have a sprinkler system, the sisters believe it could have made a difference. It is the same message that Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has pressed following this particular fire and other recent cases, including the Mother's Day fire at 27th Street and Highland Avenue that claimed five lives.

Ana and Ale hope their family's tragedy leads to change.

"It could have been preventable, and she would've still been here with us," Ale said.

"Hopefully, this doesn't have to happen to other families," Ana stated.

The two say Eduardo is asking for prayers.

Ale started a fundraiser to cover funeral and medical expenses in an effort to help her uncle. Visit the verified account here.

