'She did not deserve this': Family says 19-year-old was heading to work before deadly crash

A grieving mother says that her 19-year-old daughter was on the way to work with two other people when she was killed in an early morning car crash Monday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the crash victim as Kila Searcy.

"I already knew what it was because detectives don't just come to your door at 4:30 in the morning. I just assumed the worst, and it was the worst," Searcy's mother, Natasha Searcy told TMJ4 News. "I need y'all to know that it ain't ok."

Kila graduated from high school last year. She aspired to be a certified nursing assistant. She worked third shift at Amazon according to her mother.

"She had a lot of life to live," Searcy said.

Godmother Ta'Sheema Terry had known Kila since she was a toddler. She treated Kila as her own.

"She was ready to live her life. She was ready to move out to be on her own," Terry said tearfully. "She didn't deserve this."

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday. Milwaukee Police officers saw a vehicle barreling north on 37th Street and turned around. MPD said the speeding vehicle crashed into the car Kila was in, sending it into a parked car.

Kila died at the scene. Five others were taken to a hospital.

Family and neighbors expressed concern that police were chasing the driver. MPD tells TMJ4 they were not pursuing the driver.

"I understand that you're trying to keep kids from doing this or grown people whoever's doing it from doing it, but there's better ways," Searcy stated.

"Stuff is just not fair in life," Kila's brother Roman Washington said.

Police say the vehicle that caused the crash was stolen, and the search for suspects continues.

Kila had several siblings, including 11-year-old twin brothers Rori and Roman, who are struggling without her.

"She's there for me every single time," Rori shared.

As the family tries to raise money for Kila's funeral, emotions are raw knowing that she will not get to live out her dreams.

"We need to do better. We need to slow down. We need to teach our kids differently. We need to have conversations," Searcy said.

Kila's family will hold a memorial at the crash site at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

