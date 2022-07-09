Shawn Mendes postpones July 12 show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Shawn Mendes announced Friday evening he is postponing the next three weeks of his shows, including his July 12 performance at Fiserv Forum.

On Twitter, Mendes said he needs to take time off for his mental health.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature."

The stop in Milwaukee was supposed to be a part of the Grammy nominated singer's "Wonder: The World Tour" tour with special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Fiserv Forum said it will honor all previously purchased tickets.

