Sharp Literacy readies 'Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition' event for this weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. — This weekend, nonprofit Sharp Literacy hosts a special edition of its “Unwrapped” event in downtown Waukesha. Chefs use McDonald's ingredients to create gourmet dishes.

“We wanted to do something that really shined a light on Waukesha. The businesses and restaurants in Waukesha and help support our program,” said Lynda Kohler, CEO of Sharp Literacy.

Kohler said the need to aid educators and kids in Waukesha with the support they need is critical as we approach two full years in a pandemic.

“The program is needed out here in Waukesha as it is in Milwaukee,” she said.

The timing of “Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition” also brings people back to Main Street downtown, just three months after the holiday parade tragedy. Six people were killed and dozens more were injured.

“Hopefully, it goes down as the worst day we’ve ever had, and nothing compares to it because it was terrible,” said Dan Italiano of Magellan’s on Main Street.

Italiano will be one of the event’s five chefs. He’s hosting the event at his restaurant, Magellan’s On Main Street.

He said he will be happy to see people gathering downtown again, marking one small step forward from a tragic event - all supporting a worthy cause.

“This is a different-focused event that we have not seen down here in a while. It’s nice to get back to some semblance of normal. Certainly never forget, but normal's good. I am happy to get back to normal,” he said.

You can find more on the Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip