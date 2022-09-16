Sexual assault suspect dies by suicide during traffic stop, Slinger police say

SLINGER — A sexual assault suspect died by suicide during a traffic stop on Friday, Slinger police announced.

According to a news release, the Cudahy Police Department was investigating the sexual assault of a child when the incident took place. The suspect in the assault was identified and a search warrant was obtained for his home in Slinger.

However, before officials could execute the search warrant, the suspect left his home. The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on the suspect near Industrial Drive and State Highway 60. As the troopers were approaching the vehicle, the suspect removed a gun from his waistband.

Police said one of the troopers then shot at the vehicle, but officials believe the bullet only hit the suspect's car, not the suspect himself. That's when officials say the suspect shot himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting, while Cudahy Police and the FBI investigate the sexual assault.

The Slinger Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and there's limited information available at this time.

TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip