Severe weather rolling in: Storms could affect Milwaukee downtown festivities

MILWAUKEE — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Friday evening. Storms are beginning to fire up and this could create concern for those heading out to Harley-Davidson Homecoming events, as well as other downtown Milwaukee festivities like Bastille Days.

TMJ4 meteorologists predict the greatest risk of severe storms will be between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the best chance from Milwaukee to Madison and south.

The National Weather Serviceissued the watch for Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties.

People around the world are currently in Milwaukee for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, which happens once every five years. The four-day festival is scheduled to take place through Sunday at various locations across the city, including Veterans Park. Green Day is scheduled to perform Friday night from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Not only that, but the Brady Street Biker Bash officially kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday, attracting a large crowd of motorcyclists. Plus, over at Cathedral Square, festivities are underway for the beloved Bastille Days, the largest French-themed outdoor festival in the continent.



The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) shared advice on a severe weather plan for Milwaukee guests on Friday.

"Your phone can alert you to severe weather threats in your area. Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEAs, are free, automatic notifications sent to users in geographically targeted areas," MPD said. "You do not need to subscribe to the alerts but should check the settings on your mobile device to ensure WEA messages are activated."

In case you become stranded in a storm, MPD also encourages drivers to keep a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in their vehicle, including a phone charger, first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, clothing, and snacks in case you become stranded in a storm.

MPD also offered the following considerations for drivers:

Rain or fog : Take extra caution.



Slow down. It can be harder to control or stop a vehicle in wet weather. Increase your following distance so you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you. Look closely for pedestrians and bicyclists who may be harder to see. Never use your high beam lights because they can cause glare, making it more difficult to see the road. Keep your tires and wipers in good shape.

: Take extra caution. ​ Strong winds : Especially dangerous on open roads.



​Slow down and keep both hands on the wheel to control the vehicle. Strong wind gusts can push vehicles out of their lanes, so keep a safe distance from other cars. High profile vehicles, like semi trucks and vans, and vehicles towing trailers are more prone to being pushed or flipped by high wind gusts. Watch for objects blowing across the road and into your path.

: Especially dangerous on open roads. Thunderstorms and tornadoes : Generally, the safest place to be during severe weather is indoors.



If you’re outside when a storm develops, a hard-topped vehicle is a safer location than being outdoors to protect you from lightning, damaging wind, or hail. A vehicle is one of the most dangerous locations to be during a tornado warning. If you’re traveling, you should look for a sturdy shelter to take cover.

: Generally, the safest place to be during severe weather is indoors. Flooding : It’s common for roads to be flooded during or after heavy rains.



Never drive into standing water. It only takes a foot of rushing water to sweep away or float a small car and roads could be washed out under the water. Just six inches of floodwater will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. If you see barriers, turn around and find another route.

: It’s common for roads to be flooded during or after heavy rains.

Further motorcycle safety can be found online here.

