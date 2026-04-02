Severe storms could hit SE Wisconsin: Here is how to prepare for potential tornadoes

As we approach Severe Weather Awareness Week, April 13th-17th, it's best to stay ahead and be prepared in case of a potential severe storm.

Although a tornado can develop at any time of the year, tornadoes more frequently occur in May and June in Wisconsin. During these months, it's important to have a plan in place just in case a tornado is sighted in your area.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), Wisconsin experienced 39 tornadoes in 2025, with most of the tornadoes having been in May and in July. Wisconsin experienced 45 tornadoes in 2024, with the most being in May and in June.

Chris Vagasky The tornado spotted near Fort Atkinson on Sunday

When there is a thunderstorm in your area, it's best to stay alert and pay attention to the radio or television for any emergency information regarding potential tornado watches or warnings.

It's best to also be on alert for any visible or audible signs of a tornado such as a greenish or unusually colored clouds, low-hanging and rotating wall clouds, funnel clouds, hail when it isn't raining, loud or train-like roaring sounds, and a swirling cloud of debris.

Planning for storms

When planning ahead for the potential of severe weather, it's best to know the safest place for you to seek shelter in your home.

Alonzo Adams/AP Tornado in Marathon County pushes statewide 2024 tornado count over 30-year normal

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the best way to prepare is to make a plan. You should also identify the best places to shelter both indoors and outdoors. NOAA says there is no guaranteed safety during a tornado and warns that the possibility should be taken seriously.

The best items to have prepared in case of severe weather, according to the CDC, are fresh batteries and a battery-operated device to listen to the latest emergency weather information, an emergency kit including water, non-perishable food, and medications, as well as list of important information, including telephone numbers.

When it comes to shelter, it's best to be in a basement, if you are indoors, away from window wells or walk-out doors. If there is no basement, then it's best to find an interior room in the center of the home or building that you are in. The goal is to have as many walls around you as possible.

Bring pillows and blankets or climb into the bathtub or under a table to increase your protective layer.

Jessica Moore

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where severe weather might occur, and are typically large areas, covering several counties and states.

If a tornado had been sighted or rotation is identified on radar by a meteorologist, there will be a tornado warning issued. This means you must seek shelter immediately and there is imminent danger to both your life and property. Warnings are issued for smaller areas for specific storms. Whereas, a watch is issued for a large area and a longer amount of time.

If you receive a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately. The CDC warns that you should never try to outrun a tornado. If you can't find shelter, find low-lying areas, such as a ditch or a ravine and get down. If you are in a car, never seek shelter under an overpass.

What to do after a tornado

After a tornado, NWS encourages you to keep listening to the radio or local news to stay updated about any more possible watches and warnings that could still be coming.

Mark Was Photos taken from Chopper 4.

When assessing property damage, always wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes. Try to avoid any damaged buildings and contact any utilities for downed power lines. Do not approach those.

It's also advised to check in with loved ones and neighbors. Call 911 if you see anyone injured or trapped. Try to provide first-aid if you are trained until emergency first responders arrive.

You can learn more about tornado safety at weather.gov/tornado.

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