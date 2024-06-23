Severe storms cause damage throughout Southeastern Wisconsin

Strong wind and heavy rain caused damage and flooding across Southeastern Wisconsin throughout Saturday evening.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says in a post onFacebook that there is significant flooding 'particularly along the line from Waupun through Oakfield to Eden.' One of their more serious calls from Saturday involved a vehicle that was swept off the road and into a nearby creek in Eden. The driver was able to get out before the vehicle became fully submerged. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office also says that several roadways remain impassable and are marked with barricades.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

In Rock County, there was minor to significant damage reported. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says that debris caused the closure of some roadways. Residents on the South side of Janesville also experienced power outages due to damage to power infrastructure, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office. No injuries have been reported due to the storm in Rock County.

Michael Cleveland Weather damage in Janesville, Wis

There have been multiple reports of extensive damage to homes and property in the Village of Williams Bay, according to the Village of Williams Bay Police Department. Police say that there were no weather-related injuries reported in Williams Bay.

Photos from TMJ4 viewers below show damage to trees and homes, flooding, and undrivable roadways:

Tom Kind Flooding at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan

Sheri Villani Pier 290 in Lake Geneva

