Several typos spotted on new Kobe Bryant statue outside Los Angeles arena

In Today's Talker — Several typos have been spotted on the new Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

A German NBA reporter pointed them out on social media over the weekend.

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

On the statue the word "decision" is mispelled, former Laker Von Wafer's name is mispelled "Vom" and Toronto Raptor's guard Jose Calderon's name is mispelled "Calderson."

The Lakers released a statement saying they have been aware of the error for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip