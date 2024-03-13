Watch Now
Several typos spotted on new Kobe Bryant statue outside Los Angeles arena

A statue was erected outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to honor the late Kobe Bryant. A German NBA reporter spotted several spelling errors on it.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Mar 13, 2024
In Today's Talker — Several typos have been spotted on the new Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

A German NBA reporter pointed them out on social media over the weekend.

On the statue the word "decision" is mispelled, former Laker Von Wafer's name is mispelled "Vom" and Toronto Raptor's guard Jose Calderon's name is mispelled "Calderson."

The Lakers released a statement saying they have been aware of the error for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected.

