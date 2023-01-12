Several taken into custody following physical altercation at Oshkosh middle school

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were arrested following a school disturbance in Oshkosh on Wednesday.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers responded to Merrill Middle School on New York Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Police say a school resource officer requested emergency assistance due to a large physical altercation between several people.

Earlier in the day, a "physical disturbance" occurred at the school between two students. By 2:15 p.m., family members and acquaintances of one of the students involved arrived at Merrill School.

Adult individuals forced their way into the school and began creating a disturbance, police say. The school staff and the resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused. The adults then began a "physical disturbance" with school staff and officers.

Police say several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody. No weapons were involved.

The school went into a hold for student safety during the incident.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911 (if an emergency) or (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip