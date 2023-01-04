Several schools impacted by power outages in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Several schools in the Milwaukee area dealt with power outages Wednesday morning.

According to We Energies' outage map, outages peaked at around 1,000 customers without power around 11 a.m. Since then, crews have restored power to just about every customer.

According to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW, and part of Lane all went without power at some point Wednesday morning.

We Energies tells the school district they expect power to be fully restored around 12:30 p.m. Major circuits were impacted and power is expected to resume in waves, according to We Energies.

Not just schools were impacted; the outage map showed residential customers across the southwest flank of Milwaukee dealing with outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

