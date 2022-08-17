Several projects underway to improve, expand Milwaukee's riverwalk system

MILWAUKEE — Several projects are underway along the Milwaukee Riverwalk as part of the Department of City Development's (DCD) effort to improve and expand the system.

At least eight projects are planned for different parts of the city along the river. Most recently, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee secured $128,000 for The Node project in the Harbor District.

“Our waterways are a great natural resource, and as we add connections to the water, we celebrate this asset. Our Riverwalks have become centers of commerce and recreation that add to the vitality for all of Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “We will continue working to enhance and grow Milwaukee’s Riverwalk system that will add value to the city’s waterways for decades to come.”

According to a news release from the city of Milwaukee, the Node project will create 3,000 square feet of new aquatic habitat. It will be part of the new 4,300 liner-foot Riverwalk extension.

City of Milwaukee

The proposal for the Node aims to modify the existing landscape and install stairs and ADA-accessible ramps to give people the opportunity to access the edge and touch the water.

"Projects like The Node will help offer more educational opportunities in the harbor, promote equity on our waterfronts, and allow our youth to experience everything Milwaukee has to offer,” said DCD Commissioner Lafayette Crump.

Other projects underway include a new residential development at 1887 N. Water St., which will include a 480-foot Riverwalk extension. There's also a new 32-story residential tower being built at 333 N. Water St., which will have a public connection to the Riverwalk.

River1, the first Riverwalk in the Harbor District, is now open to the public with a new restaurant expected to open this fall.

City of Milwaukee

Schlitz Park got a new beer garden and gathering space, The Tap Yap. Lakefront Brewery is making improvements to its portion of the Riverwalk.

Additionally, there will be nearly three-quarters of a mile-long stretch of Riverwalk added near the new Komatsu Mining Headquarters. That's expected to break ground in 2023.

Finally, The Harbor District bar and restaurant plans to develop a new Riverwalk near their outdoor patio area, with public accessibility.

City Plan Commission / The Kubala Washatko Architects

