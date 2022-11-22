Watch Now
Several people displaced following apartment fire near 38th and Lisbon

The exact number of residents displaced has not been announced
Multiple people have been displaced following an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
fire 38th and lisbon.JPG
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 07:06:58-05

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people have been displaced following an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. near 38th and Lisbon. It was quickly extinguished but TMJ4 News is hearing reports of multiple people displaced as a result.

The exact number of residents displaced has not been announced and there's no word on injuries. Milwaukee fire officials are working to learn what started the fire.

We have reached out to the Red Cross for displacement numbers and are working to learn more details from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

