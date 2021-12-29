Several injured in major interstate crash outside Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Several people were injured in a major crash involving cars and semi trucks outside Eau Claire Wednesday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol is still narrowing down the number of injured following two crashes involving semis and other vehicles about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on eastbound I-94, NBC affiliate WEAU reports. The incident also involved several minor crashes on the same roadway.

Drone video from the TV station shows dozens of vehicles impacted by the crash.

No fatalities have been reported.

Stick roads after Tuesday's storms and cold temperatures on Wednesday also led to several minor crashes in the Milwaukee area, reports from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed. TMJ4 meteorologists warned of even black ice Wednesday morning, especially on uncleared roads and bridges.

Wednesday's crash comes just days after a massive pileup and full interstate closure on I-94 in Jackson County, southeast of Eau Claire.

Traffic on I-94 in Jackson County was shut down in both directions after snowy conditions caused the massive pileup and long backups.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, freezing caused icy roadway conditions.

